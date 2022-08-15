Robinson caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 26-20 preseason win over the Vikings.

Robinson got to get some run as a starter with his new club Sunday due to all of the Raiders' inactive regulars (rest). The former Kansas City Chief was able to get on the same page with fellow newcomer, Jarrett Stidham, on a couple of throws. Las Vegas' starting receiving unit is very top-heavy, so Robinson will have to carve out a backup role this preseason. His next opportunity will come against the Dolphins on Saturday in the second week of the NFL preseason.