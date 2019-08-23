Pierson-El caught six of 10 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Packers.

His seven-yard score in the fourth quarter put the Raiders in position for a game-winning field goal on their final drive of the game, and the second-year wide receiver led the team in catches and targets. Pierson-El remains buried on the depth chart, however, and this performance likely wasn't enough on its own to secure him a spot on the 53-man roster.