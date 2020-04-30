Raiders' De'Mornay Pierson-El: Re-ups with Raiders
The Raiders re-signed Pierson-El on Thursday.
Pierson-El spent time with the Raiders last preseason after having played for the Salt Lake Stallions in the AAF, but he wasn't able to parley his way onto a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll now get another chance to compete for a depth role.
