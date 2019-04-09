Pierson-El signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, the Raiders' official site reports.

Pierson-El joins the Raiders after spending time with Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF, where he led the team with 36 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown in eight contests. Pierson-El also spent time with the Redskins last offseason.

