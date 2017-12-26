Raiders' Denico Autry: Cleared to play
Autry (hand) is listed as active for Monday's game in Philadelphia.
Autry was originally considered questionable to play with a hand injury that's been nagging him the past few weeks. The fourth-year defensive has been especially productive of late, having totaled 10 tackles, three sacks and three defended passes over his last four outings.
