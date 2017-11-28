Autry logged three tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 21-14 win over Denver.

Autry hadn't logged a full sack all season heading into the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against their division rival, but he logged two of Oakland's five sacks. He played the same number of snaps (39) as fellow defensive end Mario Edwards as part of their timeshare across from Khalil Mack.

