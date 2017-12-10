Raiders' Denico Autry: Gearing up Sunday
Autry (hand) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Autry avoided missing his first game since the 2015 season. The fourth-year pro has six tackles (five solo) and three sacks in his last two contests, but the production seems sporadic as he rotates defensive snaps with Mario Edwards.
