Raiders' Denver Kirkland: Back in action
Kirkland (undisclosed) played a team-high 62 offensive snaps during Thursday's preseason win over the Cardinals.
Kirkland had been carted off the practice field earlier this month with severe muscle cramps, but the issue no longer appears to be affecting the backup right guard. He'll now be able to compete for the starting job with Gabe Jackson nursing a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for up to two months.
