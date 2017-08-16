Kirkland could be in for a long absence due to his leg injury, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The specifics on Kirklands' injury are unclear, but head coach Jack Del Rio acknowledged that the offensive lineman could be out a while. One of the top backups in Oakland, Kirkland's injury reduces the team's depth along the line. Chauncey Briggs figures to see extra reps as long as Briggs is sidelined.