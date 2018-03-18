Kirkland, who was an exclusive-rights free agent, has received a one-year contract tender from the Raiders, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Kirkland would have become an unrestricted free agent had he not been tendered. The 24-year-old lineman spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to a preseason knee injury but there's no concern he's at risk of missing the Raiders' offseason program.