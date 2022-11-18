Perryman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman was held out of the team's Week 10 loss to the Colts after being listed as questionable due to a hip injury, but it appears he has a better shot of suiting up in Week 11 after logging a full practice Friday. In eight appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 40 stops and one sack across 216 defensive snaps.
