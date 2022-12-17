Perryman (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Perryman was limited at practice all week and appears to be trending towards a true game-time decision. Curtis Bolton would be the likely candidate to replace him at middle linebacker should he ultimately be unable to go.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Second-leading tackler Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Set to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Paces team in stops, interceptions•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Six stops Week 11•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will suit up Sunday•