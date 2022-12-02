Perryman (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Perryman landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a wrist injury and remained limited Friday. If the Raiders' starting middle linebacker is unable to suit up, Curtis Bolton, who's yet to see a defensive snap in the NFL, could be in store for a hefty workload in Week 13.