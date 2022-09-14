Perryman (ankle) avoided a major injury Week 1 at the Chargers and is considered day-to-day, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman left Sunday's contest early with an ankle injury, but it fortunately appears to be a minor one. Whether the 2021 Pro Bowl linebacker will be able to play in Las Vegas' Week 2 matchup versus Arizona is still to be determined though. If he can't go, Darien Butler and Luke Masterson would probably be in for increased playing time.
