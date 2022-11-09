Perryman recorded 10 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Perryman logged double-digit tackles for the first time this season, as he played 75 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in Week 9 versus Jacksonville. The veteran linebacker is now up to 40 stops, including one sack, across six games played in 2022, and he'll look to provide another effective performance when Las Vegas hosts the Colts on Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Eight tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Logs a sack in Week 5•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will play Monday night•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Returns to full participation•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: No injury designation•