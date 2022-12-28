Las Vegas placed Perryman (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Perryman was expected to miss the final two games of the regular season after dislocating his shoulder during last week's loss to Pittsburgh, so his move to IR was simply transactional. The veteran linebacker will end the regular season with a 83 tackles, two interceptions and one sack across 12 appearances.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will be shut down•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Likely out for season•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Logs nine tackles against Patriots•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Active for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Considered questionable•