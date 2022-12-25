Perryman left Saturday's loss to the Steelers with a shoulder injury.
Perryman picked up four tackles (two solo) and an interception in Saturday's contest, but his night came to an early end due to the injury he picked up in the fourth quarter. He had to be helped off the field, but the extent of his injury is not yet known.
