Perryman is now anticipated to miss the rest of the season due to the dislocated shoulder he sustained in Week 16 against Pittsburgh. If that's indeed the case, then the veteran linebacker now concludes the year with 83 tackles, one sack and two interceptions across 12 games played. Curtis Bolton should find himself in store for additional defensive snaps should Perryman eventually miss time.