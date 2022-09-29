Perryman (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

Perryman returned to practice after being listed as a non-participant throughout last week's sessions. The 29-year-old linebacker has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, leaving fellow starters Jayon Brown and Divine Deablo to pick up the slack over for Las Vegas. Perryman led the Raiders with 154 tackles last season, so his potential availability could provide a big boost for the team's defense this Sunday against Houston.