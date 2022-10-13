Perryman recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one sack during Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Perryman sacked Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter of Monday's matchup against Kansas City, giving him his first one of the year. The veteran linebacker played the most snaps (48) he has yet this season in Week 5, and he'll look to take on a similar role next Sunday against Houston once the Raiders return from their Week 6 bye.