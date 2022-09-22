Perryman (ankle) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Perryman failed to suit up during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Cardinals, after he suffered an ankle injury during the team's season opener against the Chargers. Although the veteran linebacker has opened the week with two straight DNPs on the practice report, his ankle issue has been labeled day-to-day and isn't considered to be too serious. If Perryman plans on suiting up Sunday against the Titans, he'll likely need to log some activity during Friday's session. If he's eventually labeled inactive Sunday against Tennessee, expect the Raiders to incorporate more defensive skill players in the mix, given the team's only backup middle linebacker in Darien Butler failed to record a defensive snap in Perryman's absence Week 2.