Perryman tallied nine tackles (eight solo) in Las Vegas' Week 15 30-24 victory versus New England.
Perryman continues to post solid but unspectacular tackle numbers, recording between six and 10 stops in each of the nine games in which he has played since Week 5. While the consistency is nice, the veteran linebacker hasn't come close to the career-best numbers he posted last season, when he finished third in the NFL with a career-high 154 stops. Perryman is trending up, however, as he has played on 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps over the past two weeks after failing to do so in any of the team's first 12 contests this season.
