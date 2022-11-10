Perryman (hip/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman played on 76 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps Sunday versus Jacksonville, but he apparently hurt his hip and ribs at some point during the loss. The veteran linebacker has been an important cog for Las Vegas of late, notching at least six tackles in each of his past four contests. As such, it would be a big loss for Las Vegas if Perryman is forced to miss any time.
