Perryman doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against Denver, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Perryman picked up an ankle injury during the season opener and has missed back-to-back games. However, he returned to full participation Friday after being limited during Wednesday and Thursday's practices. The 2021 Pro Bowler led the team with 154 tackles last season and figures to reprise his lead role now that he's back to full strength.