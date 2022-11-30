Perryman recorded nine tackles (four solo) and one interception during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Perryman snagged his first interception dating all the way back to Week 13 of the 2019-20 campaign, while he also logged a team-high nine tackles in the Raiders' Week 12 victory in Seattle. The veteran will look to continue being an integral part of Las Vegas' defensive unit in this weekend's divisional matchup versus the Chargers.