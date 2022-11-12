Perryman (hip/ribs) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is considered questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Perryman popped up with separate hip and rib injuries following last Sunday's game against Jacksonville and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the nature and severity of these issues are unclear, he did string together consecutive limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability against Indianapolis. Perryman collected 24 tackles while playing 133 defensive snaps over the past three weeks, and he could take on an even bigger role after fellow linebacker Blake Martinez unexpectedly retired Thursday.