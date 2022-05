Perryman will remain with the Raiders for the 2022 season, Levi Damien of USA Today reports.

Perryman sustained an ankle injury during the Raiders' wild-card loss to Cincinnati in January, but he should be healthy ahead of offseason activities. He appeared in 15 games last year and logged a career-high 154 tackles (102 solo), three pass defenses, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.