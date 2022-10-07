Perryman (concussion) was a full participant during Friday's practice, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.
Perryman returned to action in Week 4 after missing back-to-back games due to an ankle injury, but he suffered a concussion after just 10 snaps and didn't return. However, after being a limited participant Thursday, he logged a full practice Friday, putting him in line to suit up Monday against the Chiefs. Across 35 defensive snaps, Perryman has recorded eight tackles, but he's yet to finish a full game this season, which is likely why the Raiders signed Blake Martinez to their active roster Friday.