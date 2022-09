Perryman (ankle) did not practice Friday and is listed as out for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Rachel Gossen of Raiders.com reports.

The 2021 Pro Bowler will miss a second consecutive game after injuring his ankle at the Chargers in Week 1. In Perryman's absence, Divine Deablo and Jayon Brown should be in line to do the heavy lifting behind Las Vegas' front four, and the Raiders' defense will probably miss last year's team leader in tackles when Derrick Henry is coming downhill.