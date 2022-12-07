Perryman recorded seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Chargers.
Perryman played a season-high 60 defensive snaps after logging back-to-back limited practices with a wrist injury to end Week 13 prep. While this ultimately represented his usual share of playing time, the eighth-year linebacker still finished right on pace with his per-game average for tackles. Perryman was also estimated as a full participant on the Raiders' first injury report of Week 14, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, so he should be set to play a similar role against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Set to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Paces team in stops, interceptions•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Six stops Week 11•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Chance to play Week 11•