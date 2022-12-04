Perryman (wrist) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, he reports.
Perryman popped up with a wrist injury that kept him limited in practice Thursday and Friday, though he'll still manage to suit up for this matchup against his former team. The 30-year-old has been one of the Raiders' top tacklers when healthy this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Paces team in stops, interceptions•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Six stops Week 11•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Chance to play Week 11•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Won't play Sunday•