Perryman (shoulder) won't play during the final two games of the regular season, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

Perryman dislocated his shoulder in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh, prompting an early end to his campaign. The linebacker couldn't come close to matching the career-best mark of 154 tackles he posted last season, but he was still leading Las Vegas with 83 stops prior to being shut down. Perryman's starting role could be assumed by Curtis Bolton, who has yet to log a defensive snap in the NFL. Meanwhile, it's likely that the Raiders will place Perryman on IR in the coming days.