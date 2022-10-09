Perryman (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Week 5 at Kansas City, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Perryman exited Las Vegas' win over Denver in Week 4 after just 10 plays with a concussion, but he won't miss any more game action due to that particular injury. The veteran linebacker has just eight tackles through two games this season.
