Perryman (hip) has been ruled active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Perryman was ruled inactive with a hip injury ahead of last week's loss to the Colts, leaving him questionable to play Week 11. However, this issue appears to have improved after a week off, and the middle linebacker should reprise his starting role between Jayon Brown and Luke Masterson on Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Chance to play Week 11•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Misses practice with hip/ribs issue•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Double-digit stops Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Eight tackles in loss•