Perryman (hip) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Perryman was considered questionable to play after popping up with separate rib and hip injuries Wednesday. While the middle linebacker was then able to string together back-to-back limited practices, he'll be forced to miss his third game of the season Sunday. In Perryman's absence, expect Chris Bolton and Luke Masterson to step up into bigger roles alongside starting linebacker Jayon Brown.

