Raiders' Denzelle Good: Activated from PUP list
Good (back) passed his physical and was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Good was on the PUP list while recovering from offseason surgery on his lower back. He'll figure to serve as a depth guard and he could see a couple spot starts early in the season while Richie Incognito (suspension) is out.
