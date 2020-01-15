Play

Good signed a one-year extension worth $2.3 million with $1.4 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Good started five games in the 2019 season in place of Richie Incognito (ankle) and Gabe Jackson. The 28-year-old Good earned a pay bump for the 2020 season, and he'll serve as a reserve guard once again.

