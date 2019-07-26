Good (back) was placed on Oakland's Physically Unable to Perform list Friday and could miss two more months, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Good had surgery on his lower back this offseason. If the 28-year-old does miss the start of the season, it's possible that Jonathan Cooper (biceps) would get the starting nod at left guard while Richie Incognito serves a two-game suspension.

