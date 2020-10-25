site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Denzelle Good: Ready for Sunday's contest
Good has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will play in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Good came into contact with Trent Brown, who tested positive. After another negative test Saturday, Good has been cleared for action. He'll start at left guard Sunday.
