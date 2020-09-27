site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-denzelle-good-ready-to-rock | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Denzelle Good: Ready to rock
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
at
11:59 am ET 1 min read
Good (thumb/illness) will suit up in Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Good came into the contest questionable with the ailments, however, he'll be ready to rock protecting Derek Carr. Now healthy, Good will be the primary depth interior offensive lineman should injuries occur.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
03/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/01/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read