Raiders' Denzelle Good: Secures two-year deal
RotoWire Staff
Good (ankle) signed a two-year contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Good made 14 starts for the Raiders in 2020, so he'll add stability to an offensive line that underwent significant turnover this offseason.
