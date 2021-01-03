site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Denzelle Good: Won't play Sunday
Good (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Denver, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 29-year-old was originally considered questionable for Week 17 but was downgraded to out Saturday. John Simpson should start at left guard in the season finale with Good sidelined.
