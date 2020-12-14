Carr connected on 31 of 45 attempts for 316 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday against the Colts. He also carried three times for 12 yards and a touchdown in the 44-27 loss.

Carr completed an impressive 69 percent of his passes and delivered his third-best yardage total of the season against an excellent Colts defense. He connected on touchdown passes to Foster Moreau and Nelson Agholor before adding a rushing score of his own, but his interception before halftime led to a field goal, and his pick-six in the fourth quarter all but guaranteed his team the loss. This was Carr's first game this season with multiple interceptions and he'll look to bounce back Thursday against a Chargers defense that has been burned by lesser passers this season.