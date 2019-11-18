Raiders' Derek Carr: Accounts for two TDs vs. Bengals
Carr completed 25 of 29 pass attempts for 292 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions Sunday against the Bengals. He also carried five times for one yard and a touchdown during the 17-10 win.
Carr was quite effective as a passer, completing 86 percent of his passes while averaging an impressive 10.1 yards per attempt. He came within a yard of his season high in passing, while his multi-touchdown effort was his sixth in the last eight contests. Carr has thrived in favorable matchups this season and will look to do so again next Sunday against the Jets.
