Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots. He also rushed twice for 10 yards and lost two fumbles.

Carr couldn't get anything going for most of the first half until taking over with 34 seconds left in the second quarter and proceeding to lead a five-play touchdown drive capped with a one-yard score to Foster Moreau. Vegas moved the ball better in the second half, but Carr couldn't find the end zone until hooking up with Hunter Renfrow from 13 yards out to complete the scoring. While Carr has a tidy 74.0 completion percentage and 6:0 TD:INT through three weeks, there are major question marks about his supporting cast for Week 4 against the Bills. Running back Josh Jacobs (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) played through injuries in this one, while wide receiver Henry Ruggs (knee/ankle) missed this game and fellow rookie wideout Bryan Edwards exited with an ankle injury.