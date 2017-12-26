Raiders' Derek Carr: Another poor performance
Carr completed 15 of 29 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Monday night's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.
Carr found Amari Cooper for a 63-yard touchdown during the second quarter, but otherwise endured another dismal display. Over the last three games, Carr has failed to top 5.15 yards per attempt while completing just 55 percent of his passes. With five turnovers versus four touchdowns as well, the Raiders' three straight losses have seen them eliminated from playoff contention. Unfortunately for Carr, he'll face a team still fighting for its postseason life in Week 17, when Oakland travels to play the Chargers.
