Raiders' Derek Carr: Appears not to have serious injury

The results of Carr's (lower leg) X-rays "were good," Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Tafur acknowledged that there's been "nothing official from team" on the topic, but at first glance, Carr's X-rays appeared precautionary, and his status for Week 5's game against the Bears likely isn't in peril.

