Raiders' Derek Carr: Appears to have avoided concerning injury

Vic Tafur of The Athletic relays that the results of Carr's (lower leg) X-rays "were good."

Tafur acknowledged that there's been "nothing official from team" on the topic, but at first glance it appears as though Carr's X-rays were precautionary and that his status for Week 5's game against the Bears isn't in peril.

