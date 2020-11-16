Carr completed 16 of 25 attempts for 154 passing yards, throwing no touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 37-12 win against the Broncos. He also logged 10 rushing yards on four carries.

Las Vegas' ground attack was working in full effect during a dominant divisional win, generating 5.0 yards per carry and punching in four scores. With a multi-possession lead in place throughout the fourth quarter, Carr's passing volume was reduced for a third consecutive outing. The three-time Pro Bowler attempted 25 or fewer passes Weeks 8, 9 and 10, each of which resulted in a Las Vegas win (with two coming by double digits). Though fantasy production has been down with his defense holding opponents to 14.7 points per game in November, Carr's Raiders stand at 6-3, while he personally boasts a 16:2 TD:INT heading into a Week 11 home game against the Chiefs.