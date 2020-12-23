Carr (groin) practiced fully Thursday.
That follows Carr's limited participation Tuesday, with the QB's graduation to a full session Wednesday clearly a good sign regarding his chances of playing Saturday against the Dolphins. Thursday's injury report should reveal whether he approaches the contest listed as questionable, or minus a Week 16 injury designation.
More News
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Begins week with limited practice•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Looking unlikely for Week 16•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Injury significant, but not tear•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Won't return Thursday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Limps off Thursday•
-
Raiders' Derek Carr: Accounts for three TDs vs. Colts•